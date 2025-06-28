\'Ruam Palang Phaendin\' calls for Paetongtarn’s ousting in statement

The statement also criticised the continued support of Paetongtarn by Cabinet members and coalition parties, despite clear public evidence of wrongdoing. Their refusal to withdraw from the coalition was deemed as complicity, making them liable under criminal and constitutional law for acting against the interests of the nation.

To preserve Thailand’s constitutional monarchy, national security, and sovereignty — and for the sake of the public good — the group demanded the immediate resignation of Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

As the statement concluded, the crowd erupted in unison with chants of “Step down!”

Protest group takes turns on stage demanding PM’s resignation

Despite heavy rainfall, leaders of the group calling themselves Ruam Palang Phaendin took turns delivering speeches, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

At 3.40pm, another group leader Anchalee Paireerak addressed the crowd, declaring, “Today we are not only here to oust Paetongtarn but also the coalition parties who continue to support her.”

She urged coalition MPs to “watch the people closely — they are ready to change the country.” Anchalee stressed that the prime minister, her father, and the entire government must go.

Next on stage was Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party, who said history had already proven the downfall of former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra, Somchai Wongsawat, and Yingluck Shinawatra.

“Paetongtarn has only one option — to step down,” he said. “We are facing a prime minister with the DNA of a traitor, while our soldiers stand to protect the nation's sovereignty.”

Warong believes that Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen was having his team monitor the situation in Thailand and suggested that Hun Sen’s recent public comments were the result of internal disputes and betrayal over business interests shared by the Shinawatra and Hun families, including grey businesses and maritime territories.

“Will we continue to let one family cause so much damage to this country? The best way to resolve the border issue is for Paetongtarn to step down. Then, things will improve,” Warong said. “How can we trust someone who gives away national interests to a foreign adversary?”

He expressed confidence that Paetongtarn would not last beyond July 1, when the Constitutional Court is due to rule on the controversial audio clip allegedly of her and Hun Sen. Warong also insisted Thaksin must be imprisoned following a Supreme Court hearing into his hospital stay under police custody.

Former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn then took the stage and referred to an audio recording allegedly involving an elderly man drunkenly defaming the monarchy — a recording which Hun Sen reportedly asked Thai authorities to collect via a special envoy.

Somchai claimed that Thai security agencies also possess the same clip.

He criticised Paetongtarn for never offering a genuine apology to the Thai people, saying her comments had merely brushed off public anger. “As the old saying goes, good people admit their mistakes; the wicked make excuses,” he said.

Somchai argued that had the audio clip not leaked, Thailand could have lost its sovereignty. He accused the prime minister of having “a Khmer heart” despite being Thai and urged her to resign out of political responsibility.

He described her as a threat to national security and called for her removal so that Thailand and Cambodia could resume diplomatic negotiations. He also urged supporters to stand with the Constitutional Court in its upcoming ruling.

“The prime minister is now without honour, maturity or leadership. Her continued presence in power undermines national security. The Thai people are rising up to deliver a vote of no confidence and will no longer accept Ung Ing [Paetongtarn] as their leader,” he concluded.

At 5pm, former senator Praphan Khunmee took to the stage and played the leaked audio clip of Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, drawing loud boos and jeers from the crowd.

He then launched a fiery attack on the prime minister, calling her “the most foolish leader in Thai history” and said Thailand has never had such an unqualified leader.

He accused the Shinawatra family of damaging the country over the past 24 years, saying some people ask when this family will finally disappear.

Praphan said the protest was a result of growing public awareness of the harm caused by the Shinawatras. He added that the country was struggling with poverty and economic stagnation, while the government did nothing but kowtow to Hun Sen.

He criticised proposals to legalise gambling, calling it a breeding ground for conflicts of interest involving Hun Sen.

“I want to say I feel suffocated. I despise this family. The people don’t want them. Meanwhile, coalition parties, instead of pulling out, are busy dividing spoils in hotels. They're rowing the boat for thieves to sell off the nation,” Praphan said.

Following him, Weera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the people's network against corruption, said coalition parties refusing to withdraw from government risk being complicit in selling out the nation.

He argued that no one had accused the government of treason — Paetongtarn had incriminated herself, including by insulting the Second Army Region Commander during her conversation with Hun Sen.

“Every government has been the same. Let me speak frankly. If not for this, we wouldn’t have lost territory and sovereignty as we have today,” he said.

Weera also referred to Paetongtarn’s alleged remark in the leaked clip, where she expressed readiness to follow Hun Sen’s instructions. "Is this not considered selling out the nation? Does she not deserve to be expelled?" he declared.