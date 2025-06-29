Protest leader vows to escalate rally, move closer to Government House

Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty” group has denied allegations from Pheu Thai Party politicians that the group’s demonstrations are a call for a military coup.
He insisted the group has never demanded anything that could be construed as support for a coup, stating that their only demands are for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to resign and for coalition parties to withdraw support from the government.
“This is not about shifting political power,” Pichit said. “It is a genuine call to defend national sovereignty, and it is fully within the legal framework.”
He called on Pheu Thai MPs who accused the movement of pushing for a coup to clarify their claims, warning that such allegations have serious repercussions for the protest.
Pichit added that the group’s next demonstration would be intensified, with protest leaders meeting to finalise their plan to formally launch a campaign to oust the government on July 1.
He said the protest area would be expanded and moved closer to Government House.
“In the coming week, we will deliver formal petitions to government coalition parties, starting with the Democrat Party and Chartthaipattana Party, calling on them to withdraw from the coalition,” he said. “As for the petition already submitted to the United Thai Nation Party, we have not received an official response regarding their withdrawal — only signs of internal movement within the party.”