Protest leader vows to escalate rally, move closer to Government House

Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty” group has denied allegations from Pheu Thai Party politicians that the group’s demonstrations are a call for a military coup.

He insisted the group has never demanded anything that could be construed as support for a coup, stating that their only demands are for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to resign and for coalition parties to withdraw support from the government.