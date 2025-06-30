PM Paetongtarn confirms she will concurrently serve as culture minister

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed on Monday that she would concurrently serve as minister of culture in her second Cabinet, while dismissing speculation that the move was linked to the possibility of her suspension from the premiership.

Speaking to reporters at Government House, Paetongtarn confirmed that she would assume the culture portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle list submitted for royal endorsement.

She explained that her decision was driven by a desire to promote Thailand’s soft power.

“Actually, the Culture Ministry is not a B- or C-grade ministry. It’s a very important one, with the potential to promote Thai culture and export our soft power,” she said.