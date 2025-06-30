PM Paetongtarn confirms she will concurrently serve as culture minister

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed on Monday that she would concurrently serve as minister of culture in her second Cabinet, while dismissing speculation that the move was linked to the possibility of her suspension from the premiership.
Speaking to reporters at Government House, Paetongtarn confirmed that she would assume the culture portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle list submitted for royal endorsement.
She explained that her decision was driven by a desire to promote Thailand’s soft power.
“Actually, the Culture Ministry is not a B- or C-grade ministry. It’s a very important one, with the potential to promote Thai culture and export our soft power,” she said.
The prime minister acknowledged she was concerned about a petition filed with the Constitutional Court seeking her suspension, but insisted her appointment as culture minister was unrelated.
“It has nothing to do with the case. I simply want to promote soft power and Thai culture,” she said, when asked whether she had given herself a second portfolio in anticipation of being suspended from prime ministerial duties.
A group of senators, including the Senate Speaker, has submitted a petition to the Constitutional Court requesting her removal from office on grounds of a serious ethical violation. The complaint stems from the leak of a private phone call between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, in which she was accused of undermining Thailand by criticising the commander of the Second Army Area.
The Constitutional Court is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, and it is expected that the petition against Paetongtarn will be placed high on the agenda.
“I must let the process run its course”
When asked how the government would respond if the court decides to suspend her from duty, or rules against her, Paetongtarn said: “I must let it go in accordance with the process. If you ask whether I’m worried, I must admit I am.”
Asked whether the government had contingency plans in place, she replied that the administration would ensure the continuity of its work, especially ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.
Commenting on a recent opinion poll showing a significant drop in her popularity, Paetongtarn said she would take the feedback seriously.
“I will use the result as a reminder to work harder and improve communication with the public,” she said.
Asked whether the post of defence minister would be changed in the reshuffle, she said the public would have to wait for the Cabinet list to be officially approved by His Majesty the King.