Constitutional Court rejects petition against EC, Bhumjaithai over senatorial election

The Constitutional Court judges decided on Tuesday to reject a petition by a serial petitioner against the Election Commission (EC), the Bhumjaithai Party, and 138 senators over alleged collusion in last year’s senatorial election.

The court rejected the petition from Nathaporn Toprayoon on the grounds that the alleged collusion in the senatorial voting was already being investigated by government agencies responsible for the case.

As a result, the court reasoned that the petition did not fall under the provisions of Article 49, which Nathaporn had cited to submit the petition.