Natthapong urges dissolution as PM suspended from duties

Leader of the opposition People’s Party Natthapong Ruengpanyawut has called on the government to dissolve the House following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court.

Natthapong said on Tuesday that the public requires a government that is stable, focused, legitimate, and trustworthy to address ongoing challenges, including issues like the US tariff dispute and the continuing border conflicts with Cambodia.

“Our country will not be able to secure a government with all these qualities without a new election which would be the best solution to this crisis by returning power to the people, who are the owners of the country,” he said.

This move followed the Constitutional Court’s decision to unanimously accept a petition from a group of Senators, calling for Paetongtarn's dismissal.

The petition accuses the premier of breaching ethical standards after a phone call with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen regarding the disputed border issue was leaked.

As a result, the court voted 7-2 to suspend Paetongtarn from her duties pending a final ruling.