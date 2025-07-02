Phumtham to be appointed caretaker PM in special Cabinet meeting Thursday

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will be appointed caretaker Prime Minister during a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday, following an oath-taking ceremony earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit confirmed.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Wednesday that Suriya, acting as Prime Minister, will lead the new ministers of the second Paetongtarn Cabinet for a royal audience at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall on Thursday morning, where they will be sworn in before His Majesty the King.

After the ceremony, Suriya will convene a special Cabinet meeting at the Command Building at Government House at 2 p.m., the spokesman added.