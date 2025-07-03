Opposition parties declare situation not yet warranting ‘interim PM’

Key opposition parties declared after their meeting on Thursday that the political situation does not yet warrant the need for an interim prime minister.

No Immediate Push for Interim Government

The announcement came after a meeting at Parliament, which was attended by the Bhumjaithai Party. The Bhumjaithai Party had just left the coalition government to join the opposition.

Earlier, there was speculation that the main opposition party, the People’s Party (PP), would team up with the Bhumjaithai to nominate Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as an interim PM.

This would aim to establish an interim government to carry out constitutional amendments before dissolving the House of Representatives and calling a snap election.