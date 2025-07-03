Opposition parties declare situation not yet warranting ‘interim PM’

Key opposition parties declared after their meeting on Thursday that the political situation does not yet warrant the need for an interim prime minister.
The announcement came after a meeting at Parliament, which was attended by the Bhumjaithai Party. The Bhumjaithai Party had just left the coalition government to join the opposition.
Earlier, there was speculation that the main opposition party, the People’s Party (PP), would team up with the Bhumjaithai to nominate Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as an interim PM.
This would aim to establish an interim government to carry out constitutional amendments before dissolving the House of Representatives and calling a snap election.
Following the meeting, PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut told a press conference that opposition parties agree it is not appropriate to discuss an interim government or PM at this point. He cited Paetongtarn Shinawatra still being the Prime Minister, despite being suspended from duty by the Constitutional Court.
“Our discussion focused on finding a way out for the country, and we also addressed this issue,” Natthaphong said.
Paetongtarn was suspended from her duties on Tuesday after the court accepted a petition from a group of senators. The petition sought to remove her from office on charges of betraying the country by siding with Cambodia in the border conflicts.
“I affirm that leaders of all opposition parties will not allow the country to reach a political deadlock. We have discussed potential solutions, but further details will be discussed in the future,” Natthaphong added.
When asked whether the PP would support Pheu Thai’s PM candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, if he were nominated to replace Paetongtarn, Natthaphong stated that the opposition meeting did not discuss individual candidates for PM.
“We simply discussed solutions for the country and the merging of political sides. It may not be appropriate to present such an idea yet, as the situation has not yet developed to that point,” Natthaphong said.
Anutin also spoke at the press conference, stating that he would not propose himself as an interim PM for now.
“The issue must wait for the right timing. At present, Paetongtarn is still the prime minister,” Anutin said.