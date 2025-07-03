House meeting adjourned following opposition’s quorum check

The meeting of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new parliamentary session on Thursday had to be adjourned after the opposition called for a quorum check.

Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan adjourned the meeting shortly after it was opened when he realised that the present MPs did not meet the quorum.

The first ordinary session of Parliament for 2025 began on Thursday, with the House scheduled to deliberate a report from the Thai Media Fund.

This was the first test of the coalition’s strength after the second-largest coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai Party, pulled out, leaving the coalition with a slim majority, compared to the overwhelming majority it had previously.