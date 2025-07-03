Opposition parties demand govt withdraw casino-legalising bill

Opposition leader and People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut told a press conference after the meeting that the five opposition parties discussed and agreed on four key issues:

Casino Bill: The opposition parties would join forces and use all parliamentary mechanisms to pressure the government to withdraw the casino-legalising bill, called the Comprehensive Entertainment Complex Bill. The opposition will demand that the government promise not to resend the bill to the House.

Charter Amendments: The opposition parties agreed to push for charter amendments to allow a public referendum and call for a new election after the amendments.

Amnesty for Political Prisoners: The opposition parties will form a working panel to draft a bill granting general amnesty for political cases.