Phumtham doubts Bhumjaithai would help People’s Party amend charter

Caretaker Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday cast doubt on the opposition People’s Party’s plan to seek support from Bhumjaithai to amend the constitution after proposing Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as interim prime minister.
Phumtham noted that Bhumjaithai had always obstructed the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s attempts to amend the charter, even when it was still part of the coalition government.
Earlier, the People’s Party announced that it would join forces with Bhumjaithai to form an interim government, with Anutin as interim prime minister, should Paetongtarn Shinawatra be removed from office.
So far, Paetongtarn has been suspended from duty by the Constitutional Court pending a judicial review into whether she committed a serious ethical violation that would warrant her disqualification. Following her suspension, Phumtham has assumed the role of caretaker prime minister.
Phumtham was responding to a reporter’s question about how Pheu Thai would react if the People’s Party were to seek the premiership with Bhumjaithai’s backing.
He replied that opposition parties had every right to contest the post of prime minister but warned the People’s Party to reconsider any alliance with Bhumjaithai.
“Is the People’s Party confident it could work with Bhumjaithai to amend the charter?” Phumtham asked.
“They should be reminded that when Pheu Thai proposed amendments, Bhumjaithai showed no willingness to support them.”
Phumtham also questioned whether the People’s Party was certain it could deliver constitutional changes within six months.
“I raise this point because Bhumjaithai has consistently blocked efforts to amend the charter. I urge the People’s Party to consider this very carefully,” he said.