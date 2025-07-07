Phumtham doubts Bhumjaithai would help People’s Party amend charter

Caretaker Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday cast doubt on the opposition People’s Party’s plan to seek support from Bhumjaithai to amend the constitution after proposing Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as interim prime minister.

Phumtham noted that Bhumjaithai had always obstructed the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s attempts to amend the charter, even when it was still part of the coalition government.

Earlier, the People’s Party announced that it would join forces with Bhumjaithai to form an interim government, with Anutin as interim prime minister, should Paetongtarn Shinawatra be removed from office.