Cabinet appoints acting Ministers of Culture amidst Prime Minister's suspension

At the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (July 8), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is currently acting as Prime Minister, the Cabinet approved the appointment of two officials to serve as acting Ministers of Culture under Section 42 of the Administrative Procedures Act 1991 in the case that there is no person holding the position of Minister or if the appointed Minister is unable to perform their duties
These appointees are Suchart Tancharoen and Jiraporn Sindhuprai, both serving as Ministers Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Additionally, the Cabinet also approved a resolution assigning Deputy Prime Ministers to act as Prime Minister in case of any incapacity to perform the duties in order, namely: Phumtham, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Pichai Chunhavajira, and Prasert Jantararuangtong.
Currently, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also serves as Minister of Culture, is under suspension by the Constitutional Court while the case regarding a leaked phone conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is being reviewed. However, she is still allowed to carry out her duties as Minister of Culture.