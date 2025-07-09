Cabinet appoints acting Ministers of Culture amidst Prime Minister's suspension

At the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (July 8), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is currently acting as Prime Minister, the Cabinet approved the appointment of two officials to serve as acting Ministers of Culture under Section 42 of the Administrative Procedures Act 1991 in the case that there is no person holding the position of Minister or if the appointed Minister is unable to perform their duties

These appointees are Suchart Tancharoen and Jiraporn Sindhuprai, both serving as Ministers Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.



