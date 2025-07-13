42% urge PM Paetongtarn to resign; Prayut leads as next PM pick: Nida Poll

SUNDAY, JULY 13, 2025

A majority of the public—42%—suggest Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should resign to allow for a new leader, while 39% propose dissolving House of Representatives for a fresh election. 

Most respondents support Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next prime minister.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) has released results of its latest survey titled “What path should Thai politics take?”, conducted between July 4 and 7 among 1,310 respondents nationwide. The findings are as follows:

Public opinion on Thailand’s current political situation:

  • 42.37% said Paetongtarn should resign to allow a new prime minister to be selected.
  • 39.92% said she should dissolve the House of Representatives and call a new general election.
  • 15.04% said she should continue leading the government as usual.
  • 1.37% called for a military coup.
  • 0.99% said they had no preference.
  • 0.31% did not respond.

Who the public supports as the next prime minister (from the list of constitutionally eligible candidates):

  • 32.82% chose Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, a privy councillor and former PM (listed by the United Thai Nation Party).
  • 27.94% said they did not support any of the listed candidates.
  • 11.53% chose Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party).
  • 10.92% chose Chaikasem Nitisiri (Pheu Thai Party).
  • 9.77% said they supported any of the listed candidates.
  • 3.82% chose Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party).
  • 1.83% chose Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat Party).
  • 0.84% chose Gen Prawit Wongsuwan (Palang Pracharath Party).
  • 0.53% gave no response or expressed no interest.
     

Public opinion on whether the People’s Party should join opposition efforts to launch a censure debate against the prime minister and/or ministers:

  • 64.43% said the party should sign the motion to request a general debate and a no-confidence vote.
  • 26.26% said the party should not sign the motion.
  • 7.48% had no preference.
  • 1.83% did not respond.
