42% urge PM Paetongtarn to resign; Prayut leads as next PM pick: Nida Poll

Who the public supports as the next prime minister (from the list of constitutionally eligible candidates):

32.82% chose Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, a privy councillor and former PM (listed by the United Thai Nation Party).

27.94% said they did not support any of the listed candidates.

11.53% chose Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party).

10.92% chose Chaikasem Nitisiri (Pheu Thai Party).

9.77% said they supported any of the listed candidates.

3.82% chose Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party).

1.83% chose Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat Party).

0.84% chose Gen Prawit Wongsuwan (Palang Pracharath Party).

0.53% gave no response or expressed no interest.



Public opinion on whether the People’s Party should join opposition efforts to launch a censure debate against the prime minister and/or ministers: