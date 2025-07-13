Most Thais expect new Cabinet to fail in tariff talks with Trump: poll

Most Thais believe the new Cabinet, led by acting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will fail to persuade US President Donald Trump to reduce retaliatory tariffs against Thailand, according to an opinion survey.

The poll, titled “New Cabinet and Trump’s Tariffs”, was conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) among 1,191 respondents nationwide from July 8 to 11. The results were released on Sunday.

When asked whether they believed the Thai government would be able to resolve the punitive tariffs imposed by Trump, respondents replied: