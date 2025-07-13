Most Thais expect new Cabinet to fail in tariff talks with Trump: poll

SUNDAY, JULY 13, 2025

Over half of Thais believe Paetongtarn’s Cabinet will fail to convince Trump to cut US tariffs, according to a Suan Dusit nationwide poll.

Most Thais believe the new Cabinet, led by acting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will fail to persuade US President Donald Trump to reduce retaliatory tariffs against Thailand, according to an opinion survey.

The poll, titled “New Cabinet and Trump’s Tariffs”, was conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) among 1,191 respondents nationwide from July 8 to 11. The results were released on Sunday.

When asked whether they believed the Thai government would be able to resolve the punitive tariffs imposed by Trump, respondents replied:

  • 50.63%: No
  • 28.97%: Yes
  • 20.4%: Not sure

On whether Trump’s 36% tariffs would affect Thai products, the responses were:

  • 50.04%: Severely
  • 34.76%: Mildly
  • 11.00%: Slightly
  • 4.20%: Not at all

When asked to compare the new Cabinet’s performance with its predecessor, respondents said:

  • 41.56%: Probably worse
  • 35.01%: Still unable to assess
  • 23.43%: Probably better

Asked which policies they wanted the new Cabinet to prioritise (multiple answers allowed), respondents said:

  • 65.41%: Addressing the cost of living and economic issues
  • 52.73%: Supporting the agricultural sector
  • 50.80%: Combating corruption
  • 49.12%: Reforming and developing the education system
  • 48.03%: Reforming and modernising the bureaucracy

When asked what concerned them most about the new Cabinet, respondents replied:

  • 62.97%: Certain ministers have dubious backgrounds or lack capability
  • 60.62%: Internal divisions may undermine the government’s stability
  • 57.35%: The Cabinet does not understand everyday problems facing ordinary people


 

