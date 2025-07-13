Thaksin hints senators seeking Paetongtarn’s removal to derail Senate election probe

The senators accuse Paetongtarn of violating ethical standards by allegedly undermining national interests during a phone call with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen. During the call, she reportedly referred to the commander of the Second Army Area as the “other side”.

As a result, the Constitutional Court has suspended Paetongtarn from her duties pending a judicial review of the complaint.

Independent bodies under scrutiny

Thaksin criticised the growing influence of independent organisations in Thai politics, arguing that their authority far outweighs their democratic legitimacy.

He pointed out that similar efforts have previously targeted parties aligned with him, including Thai Rak Thai, People Power, and Thai Raksa Chart, all of which were dissolved by independent bodies amid past political turmoil.

138 suspects named in Senate vote fraud case

Turning to the Senate election case, Thaksin claimed that up to 138 individuals are under investigation, including senior members of a political party he did not name but appeared to imply was Bhumjaithai.

Bhumjaithai recently exited the ruling coalition and joined the opposition following a dispute over the Interior Ministry portfolio.

Thaksin concluded that those implicated in the vote-rigging not only committed fraud but also conspired to bring down the elected government.

EC dismisses speculation of imminent prosecution decision

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday dismissed widespread media reports that it would decide on prosecuting the Senate election case by Monday, July 14.

In a statement, the EC Office denied that its 26th subcommittee had recommended legal action against 229 suspects, stating that the investigation was still in its initial evidence-gathering phase, which will conclude on July 17.

The EC explained that before any case can be forwarded to the full commission for a final decision (step four), it must first pass through three preceding stages:

The subcommittee must complete and submit its report.

The EC Office must review the report and receive opinions from senior officials.

A secondary review by another subcommittee will then forward the case and recommendations to the full EC.

Only after these steps will the EC determine whether the case will proceed to court.

