Thaksin hints senators seeking Paetongtarn’s removal to derail Senate election probe

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has suggested that a group of senators filed a petition to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a move aimed at bringing down the government by July—allegedly to derail an ongoing investigation into voting collusion involving themselves.
Speaking during a special interview at the Nation 55th Anniversary: Solution for Thailand – Chapter 1 event, held on July 9 at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai in Bangkok, Thaksin strongly implied a connection between the Constitutional Court petition against his daughter and the voting collusion case in last year’s Senate election.
The petition, submitted by 36 senators—some of whom are reportedly implicated in the Senate election case—seeks Paetongtarn’s dismissal from office. Thaksin alleged that removing the prime minister this month would conveniently allow the senators to avoid accountability.
Thaksin further questioned the ethical conduct of the senators who filed the complaint, hinting that many of them are themselves under investigation for ethical violations or vote-rigging.
“I believe the complaint [against Paetongtarn] is aimed at toppling the government,” Thaksin said. “They want the government to fall within July to solve a problem that threatens them.”
The senators accuse Paetongtarn of violating ethical standards by allegedly undermining national interests during a phone call with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen. During the call, she reportedly referred to the commander of the Second Army Area as the “other side”.
As a result, the Constitutional Court has suspended Paetongtarn from her duties pending a judicial review of the complaint.
Thaksin criticised the growing influence of independent organisations in Thai politics, arguing that their authority far outweighs their democratic legitimacy.
He pointed out that similar efforts have previously targeted parties aligned with him, including Thai Rak Thai, People Power, and Thai Raksa Chart, all of which were dissolved by independent bodies amid past political turmoil.
Turning to the Senate election case, Thaksin claimed that up to 138 individuals are under investigation, including senior members of a political party he did not name but appeared to imply was Bhumjaithai.
Bhumjaithai recently exited the ruling coalition and joined the opposition following a dispute over the Interior Ministry portfolio.
Thaksin concluded that those implicated in the vote-rigging not only committed fraud but also conspired to bring down the elected government.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday dismissed widespread media reports that it would decide on prosecuting the Senate election case by Monday, July 14.
In a statement, the EC Office denied that its 26th subcommittee had recommended legal action against 229 suspects, stating that the investigation was still in its initial evidence-gathering phase, which will conclude on July 17.
The EC explained that before any case can be forwarded to the full commission for a final decision (step four), it must first pass through three preceding stages:
Only after these steps will the EC determine whether the case will proceed to court.