Phumtham skeptical about Hun Sen’s credibility

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has raised doubts over the credibility of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, after the latter made claims concerning Thailand’s internal political dynamics.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Phumtham, currently acting as Prime Minister, urged the public not to be swayed by Hun Sen’s remarks.
“Do you still believe in Hun Sen? One day he says something is true, the next day he says it isn’t. He keeps changing [his words].
“Do you still believe he has good intentions for our country? We must consider his credibility. We shouldn't get shaken or excited by what he says,” Phumtham said.
His comments followed a Facebook post by Hun Sen on Sunday, in which the former Cambodian PM claimed that ex-Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra had frequently consulted him on Thailand’s internal matters, including the alleged push to remove former Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
“At some point, I may need over three hours to fully speak about Thaksin—whom I helped from 2006 to 2025. On the evening of June 15, 2025, Thaksin conveyed through Khlang Huot that Anutin, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, must be removed so that the Pheu Thai Party could control the Interior Ministry. I responded then: remove him, and be ready to be removed," Hun Sen wrote.
Despite their decades-long alliance, relations between the two ex-premiers have soured after Hun Sen leaked a phone call between himself and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter.
The leaked call—which included Paetongtarn criticizing the military—led to her suspension from office by the Constitutional Court. The departure of Bhumjaithai from the coalition further weakened the government’s House majority.
Phumtham said it is necessary for the goverment to clearly communicate with the public regarding the situation.
He said that Paetongtarn is now undergoing legal procedures that have impacted her popularity, as reflected in recent polls.
However, he expressed optimism that public sentiment could shift once the truth is fully revealed.
The acting PM also said he thinks the Constitutional Court has granted Paetongtarn a 15-day extension to submit her defense.