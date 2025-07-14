Phumtham skeptical about Hun Sen’s credibility

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has raised doubts over the credibility of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, after the latter made claims concerning Thailand’s internal political dynamics.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Phumtham, currently acting as Prime Minister, urged the public not to be swayed by Hun Sen’s remarks.

“Do you still believe in Hun Sen? One day he says something is true, the next day he says it isn’t. He keeps changing [his words].

“Do you still believe he has good intentions for our country? We must consider his credibility. We shouldn't get shaken or excited by what he says,” Phumtham said.

His comments followed a Facebook post by Hun Sen on Sunday, in which the former Cambodian PM claimed that ex-Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra had frequently consulted him on Thailand’s internal matters, including the alleged push to remove former Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.