PM’s sec-gen says court deadline extension to be sought in Paetongtarn case

Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej said on Monday that suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra may not be able to submit her written defence to the Constitutional Court in time and will likely seek an extension of the deadline.
Prommin was speaking in reference to the Constitutional Court case filed by 36 senators, who are calling for Paetongtarn’s removal over an audio clip of her conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
On July 1, the Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn from her duties as prime minister pending a review of the petition. The court gave her 15 days to submit a written defence.
The senators allege that the leaked audio clip reveals an ethical violation, claiming that Paetongtarn appeared to side with Cambodia in an ongoing border dispute.
“We are preparing the written defence, but if it cannot be completed in time, we will ask the court for an extension,” Prommin said.
Prommin declined to confirm whether former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam would head Paetongtarn’s legal defence team. However, he noted that the defence team had already been formed, though details remain undisclosed.
He stated that the defence would demonstrate Paetongtarn's intent to protect Thailand’s national interests during her conversation with Hun Sen.
Prommin accused Hun Sen of exploiting the situation by leaking the conversation and using "improper means" to create controversy.
He emphasised that the leaked clip merely showed Paetongtarn conversing with an individual who does not officially represent the Cambodian government.
Prommin also revealed that he was present during the call and confirmed that it was Hun Sen’s side who initially contacted Paetongtarn, rescheduling the conversation two or three times.
Due to her discomfort, Paetongtarn had requested Prommin, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to be present during the phone conversation.
Prommin said that during the call, Hun Sen’s personal interpreter mentioned he could not conclude the discussion and needed to consult Hun Sen, prompting Paetongtarn to call back.
“What’s important is that Hun Sen is not an official representative of the Cambodian government,” Prommin stressed.
Prommin said the defence would present facts to the court showing that Paetongtarn worked in consultation with all relevant agencies, including the Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry.
He added that he, Phumtham, and Foreign Minister Maris were all prepared to serve as defence witnesses in the case.