PM’s sec-gen says court deadline extension to be sought in Paetongtarn case

Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej said on Monday that suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra may not be able to submit her written defence to the Constitutional Court in time and will likely seek an extension of the deadline.

Paetongtarn’s defence not yet ready

Prommin was speaking in reference to the Constitutional Court case filed by 36 senators, who are calling for Paetongtarn’s removal over an audio clip of her conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

On July 1, the Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn from her duties as prime minister pending a review of the petition. The court gave her 15 days to submit a written defence.