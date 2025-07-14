NACC launches ethics probe into Paetongtarn over Hun Sen audio clip

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously voted to launch an investigation into whether suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra committed a serious breach of ethical standards in a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.

The NACC resolved to establish an inquiry panel to examine the leaked audio clip in which Paetongtarn is heard speaking with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen regarding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute. In the clip, she appears to refer to the commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area as “the other side.”

Panel members and complaint details

The inquiry panel will include NACC chairman Suchart Trakulkasemsuk and commissioner Prapas Kong-ied.