NACC launches ethics probe into Paetongtarn over Hun Sen audio clip

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously voted to launch an investigation into whether suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra committed a serious breach of ethical standards in a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.
The NACC resolved to establish an inquiry panel to examine the leaked audio clip in which Paetongtarn is heard speaking with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen regarding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute. In the clip, she appears to refer to the commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area as “the other side.”
The inquiry panel will include NACC chairman Suchart Trakulkasemsuk and commissioner Prapas Kong-ied.
On June 19, Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja forwarded a complaint from a group of senators to the NACC, urging it to determine whether Paetongtarn’s conversation with Hun Sen constituted malfeasance or a serious ethical violation in her capacity as prime minister.
This NACC probe runs parallel to a petition by 36 senators submitted to the Constitutional Court, seeking Paetongtarn’s removal from office over the same incident.
On July 1, the Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn from her duties pending its review of the petition.
Once the inquiry panel completes its investigation, it will submit its findings to the full NACC. If the commission concludes there are sufficient grounds to support the allegations, the case will be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.
The inquiry panel has up to two years to complete the investigation. If necessary, the panel may extend its probe for an additional year.