NACC launches ethics probe into Paetongtarn over Hun Sen audio clip

MONDAY, JULY 14, 2025

NACC launches ethics probe into Paetongtarn over leaked Hun Sen call; may face court if NACC uncovers strong evidence of serious ethical misconduct.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously voted to launch an investigation into whether suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra committed a serious breach of ethical standards in a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.

The NACC resolved to establish an inquiry panel to examine the leaked audio clip in which Paetongtarn is heard speaking with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen regarding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute. In the clip, she appears to refer to the commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area as “the other side.”

Panel members and complaint details

The inquiry panel will include NACC chairman Suchart Trakulkasemsuk and commissioner Prapas Kong-ied.

On June 19, Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja forwarded a complaint from a group of senators to the NACC, urging it to determine whether Paetongtarn’s conversation with Hun Sen constituted malfeasance or a serious ethical violation in her capacity as prime minister.

This NACC probe runs parallel to a petition by 36 senators submitted to the Constitutional Court, seeking Paetongtarn’s removal from office over the same incident.

Constitutional Court suspension and legal process

On July 1, the Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn from her duties pending its review of the petition.

Once the inquiry panel completes its investigation, it will submit its findings to the full NACC. If the commission concludes there are sufficient grounds to support the allegations, the case will be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

Timeline for the investigation

The inquiry panel has up to two years to complete the investigation. If necessary, the panel may extend its probe for an additional year.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy