Phumtham denies US talks on military base for Trump’s tax deal

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai, in his capacity as acting Prime Minister, addressed on Tuesday (July 15) the recent news regarding a US proposal to use the Thap Lamu naval base in Phang Nga as part of a trade-off for US taxes.
Speaking at the Government House, Phumtham expressed deep concern over the rumours, stating that he had never been involved in such discussions with the United States.
Phumtham clarified that when questioned by the media at the Ministry of Interior, he had explicitly denied any talks or knowledge of such an offer. He further explained that the Thap Lamu base belongs to the Royal Thai Navy, and although the United States may be interested in establishing a presence in the area due to its strategic location along the Gulf of Thailand, no formal discussions had taken place.
He added that any such development would require a thorough review of the details and substantial investment.
He stressed that while the Royal Thai Navy may have plans regarding the base, he himself was not part of any negotiations with the US, and he strongly disagreed with reports suggesting that he had confirmed the issue as part of trade talks.
Phumtham urged caution when reporting such matters, warning that misinformation could damage Thailand’s international relations. “This is an issue of national importance. If the media continues to publish unfounded rumours, I will no longer provide interviews,” he stated. “I am always willing to offer information, but I ask that the media report responsibly, without spreading false information.”
Gen Nattapol Nakpanit, Deputy Minister of Defence, also addressed recent rumours regarding the United States' alleged request to use a naval base in Phang Nga as part of a tax negotiation agreement.
He clarified that the Ministry of Defence had not been contacted on the matter and that the claim had only been seen in media reports. He further emphasised that such a request was not part of any terms proposed by the US in the ongoing tax and trade discussions with Thailand.
Regarding the process for establishing a US military base in Thailand, Nattapol explained that the government had always adhered to a policy of balance in national security matters. This has been a consistent policy under all administrations.
In response to the controversy, a source within the Royal Thai Navy clarified that no formal proposal had been made for the US to use the Thap Lamu base as a permanent military installation.
Under the existing Thailand-US agreement, the US is permitted to use Thai military facilities, such as the U-Tapao airport, for logistical support, including fuel and supplies, but this does not extend to the establishment of a permanent US military base in Thailand.
The Thai government and military have long been aware of US interest in establishing a base in the country, but successive administrations have consistently rejected the proposal.