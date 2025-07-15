Phumtham denies US talks on military base for Trump’s tax deal

He added that any such development would require a thorough review of the details and substantial investment.

He stressed that while the Royal Thai Navy may have plans regarding the base, he himself was not part of any negotiations with the US, and he strongly disagreed with reports suggesting that he had confirmed the issue as part of trade talks.

Phumtham urged caution when reporting such matters, warning that misinformation could damage Thailand’s international relations. “This is an issue of national importance. If the media continues to publish unfounded rumours, I will no longer provide interviews,” he stated. “I am always willing to offer information, but I ask that the media report responsibly, without spreading false information.”

Gen Nattapol Nakpanit, Deputy Minister of Defence, also addressed recent rumours regarding the United States' alleged request to use a naval base in Phang Nga as part of a tax negotiation agreement.

He clarified that the Ministry of Defence had not been contacted on the matter and that the claim had only been seen in media reports. He further emphasised that such a request was not part of any terms proposed by the US in the ongoing tax and trade discussions with Thailand.

Regarding the process for establishing a US military base in Thailand, Nattapol explained that the government had always adhered to a policy of balance in national security matters. This has been a consistent policy under all administrations.