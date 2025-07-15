Pheu Thai dismisses Thaksin’s influence over govt after disbandment threat

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Secretary‑General of the Pheu Thai Party, Sorawong Thienthong, has firmly dismissed claims that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is exerting undue control over the party, vowing that any suggestion of interference is unfounded.
This follows recent reports which said that the Election Commission (EC) to examine six complaints alleging that Thaksin, a non‑member, unduly controlled or guided these parties.
The petitions use reports of six political parties meeting at Thaksin’s Bangkok residence as grounds to allege external interference. The meetings allegedly took place after former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was disqualified by the Constitutional Court, and just before Paetongtarn Shinawatra—Thaksin’s daughter—was nominated as the new premier.
If the EC could decide to submit its findings to the Registrar of Political Parties, who may then forward the matter to the Constitutional Court with a recommendation to dissolve the implicated parties if wrongdoing is confirmed, according to reports.
Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Phuntham Wechayachai, stated he was unaware of the EC’s deliberations. He clarified that at the time the meetings took place, he was abroad in Kazakhstan, and only later returned following the court’s ruling on Srettha’s disqualification .
Sorawong dismissed the notion of undue influence by Thaksin, arguing that: “It is impossible for Thaksin to control coalition parties. Many attended his residence out of respect, not because they were being directed.”
He emphasised that Thaksin’s years of experience — including 17 years living abroad — earn him respect, but that does not amount to political domination. Sorawong also denied that EC officials had summoned Pheu Thai leaders for questioning on this matter .
However, the EC on Tuesday evening (EC) issued a statement that the petitions are still in the process of fact-finding and evidence collection by the EC Office and have not yet been submitted to the Commission for anymore consideration and any futher actions.
If a political party or any individual acts in violation of Section 28 of the Organic Act on Political Parties, which prohibits parties from allowing or enabling non-members to control, dominate, or direct the party’s activities, and if there is sufficient evidence, the Registrar of Political Parties will submit the matter to the Election Commission for consideration, the election watchdog reiterated.