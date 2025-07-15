Pheu Thai dismisses Thaksin’s influence over govt after disbandment threat

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Secretary‑General of the Pheu Thai Party, Sorawong Thienthong, has firmly dismissed claims that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is exerting undue control over the party, vowing that any suggestion of interference is unfounded.

This follows recent reports which said that the Election Commission (EC) to examine six complaints alleging that Thaksin, a non‑member, unduly controlled or guided these parties.

The petitions use reports of six political parties meeting at Thaksin’s Bangkok residence as grounds to allege external interference. The meetings allegedly took place after former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was disqualified by the Constitutional Court, and just before Paetongtarn Shinawatra—Thaksin’s daughter—was nominated as the new premier.

If the EC could decide to submit its findings to the Registrar of Political Parties, who may then forward the matter to the Constitutional Court with a recommendation to dissolve the implicated parties if wrongdoing is confirmed, according to reports.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Phuntham Wechayachai, stated he was unaware of the EC’s deliberations. He clarified that at the time the meetings took place, he was abroad in Kazakhstan, and only later returned following the court’s ruling on Srettha’s disqualification .