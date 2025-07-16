Criminal Court schedules August 22 for verdict in Thaksin’s Article 112 case

On Wednesday, Thaksin arrived at the Criminal Court in his Mercedes Benz. His brother-in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, and a group of red-shirt supporters were also present to offer moral support.

After arriving, Thaksin avoided reporters by using a side entrance to the court building, where Winyat was waiting for him. Winyat then escorted Thaksin inside without speaking to the media before the hearing.

After the last hearing concluded at noon, Thaksin left in his car through Gate 7 of the court’s compound. As his car was leaving, Thaksin lowered the window to wave to his red-shirt supporters, causing them to cheer.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Winyat said he would submit the written closing statement to the court within 15 days.

When asked whether he was confident in the defence’s victory, Winyat replied:

“I believe we’ll receive justice. The evidence presented by the prosecutors was incomplete, and much of it consisted of the witnesses’ opinions.

“The defence tried to challenge this evidence by showing that these opinions were biased, coming from witnesses who have always been opposed to Thaksin.

“I must say that the prosecutors had no witnesses who could clearly prove Thaksin’s [alleged] wrongdoing.”

Asked about the testimonies of Wissanu and Tongthong, Winyat said they were key witnesses who could testify to Thaksin’s loyalty to the monarchy during his time as prime minister. He added that both were also qualified as witnesses due to their legal and linguistic expertise.

The lawyer further stated that Thaksin appeared in good spirits after the hearing, confident that he would receive justice in the case.