Phumtham threatens surprise inspections to check drug suppression efforts

He added that he had met with related agencies — including the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the national police chief, and ministry officials — and found weak coordination among them.

According to Phumtham, community members often have valuable knowledge about local drug activity and have shared that information with authorities. However, these tips have frequently gone unacted upon due to either complacency or corruption among local officials.

Surprise visits planned to expose real situation

“To see the reality, I will make unannounced visits to the provinces. I want to witness how operations are actually conducted,” Phumtham said.

“Drug issues are a national agenda. I want all officials to take this matter more seriously.”

Strengthening the Seal, Stop and Safe operation

Phumtham said the government’s Seal, Stop and Safe operation has been active for three to four months, targeting drug smuggling in 51 districts across 14 border provinces. While early results have been promising, he said there is still room for improvement.

The Interior Ministry, he added, will strengthen the operation during its second and third phases. Provincial governors, district chiefs, subdistrict (tambon) leaders, village heads, and some 600,000 village defence volunteers will all play a critical role.

Nationwide directive beyond border provinces

Phumtham has also ordered all other provinces, including Bangkok, to step up their anti-drug efforts. He emphasised that drug suppression must be a coordinated and sustained national mission — not limited to border areas alone.

