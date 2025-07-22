Dinner to organise government; Thaksin may join coalition talks

When asked if this could be seen as an attempt to control the parties, Wisut clarified that dining together and engaging in discussions did not equate to control. He explained that "control" would imply issuing orders for the party to follow, whereas providing knowledge and sharing work experiences was a different matter.

Regarding the Constitutional Court's upcoming deliberation of the case against Phichet Cheamuangphan, the First Deputy Speaker of the House, concerning alleged violations of Article 144 of the Constitution on August 1, Wisut expressed his support for his fellow party member. He added that he was unaware of the details of Phichet's actions, but ultimately, the matter would be decided by the Constitutional Court.

Phichet has been accused of endorsing the development of three projects and approving the budget proposal for the Secretariat of the House of Representatives, which involves the allocation of the annual budget for the fiscal year 2025. He is alleged to have been directly or indirectly involved in the use of these funds.

When asked about the election for the vacant position of the Second Deputy Speaker, Wisut confirmed that the election would take place on July 24. The Pheu Thai Party would hold a meeting on July 22 to discuss potential candidates for nomination. He mentioned that the party's MPs from the northeastern region, which has the largest number of MPs, should be considered for the position.

During a meeting of the Senate, a motion was proposed to delay or amend the agenda for the meeting on July 22, 2025, which is scheduled to consider the approval of nominations for two Constitutional Court judges and one Election Commission (EC) member.

The reason given for the motion was the potential for "conflicts of interest," as several Senators are either parties to ongoing legal cases or are under investigation by constitutional organisations.

After a private meeting, the Senate voted against the motion to delay the agenda, with 130 votes in favour, 7 against, and 13 abstentions. As a result, the nominations for the three positions will proceed as planned.

These include the approval of two Constitutional Court judges: Pol Capt Sutthum Cheuprakobkit, a professor in the field of public administration at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University, to replace Nakharin Mektrirat, the current President of the Constitutional Court, and Sarawut Songsiwilai, former director-general of the Department of Rail Transport and the Department of Highways, to replace Panya Utchachon, whose term has ended.

Sarawut, who previously held key positions in the Ministry of Transport under former Deputy Prime Minister Saksayam Chidchob of the Phumjai Thai Party, has been closely watched due to his backing from the "blue" faction in the competition for this role.

Meanwhile, Sutthum has been serving as an advisor to the Minister of Justice, Tawee Sodsong, since September 28, 2023, and continued to be engaged in his role as of the date of his nomination.

The Senate will also consider the nomination of Narong Klanwarin, Head of the Supreme Court’s team, for the position of Election Commission member, replacing Pakorn Mahannop, whose term ended after reaching the age of 70.

For the nominations to pass, each candidate must receive votes from at least half of the total number of Senators present.