DSI threatens legal action as few witnesses show up in Senate collusion case

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) issued a bulletin on Friday (August 22), confirming that its team of investigators had visited several provinces to gather witness testimony in the alleged money laundering case connected to the collusion in the Senate selection process.
As part of the investigation, the DSI issued summons for 72 witnesses from Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Chaiyaphum provinces, requesting their testimony between August 20-22, 2025. So far, only 18 witnesses have appeared to provide statements as requested.
Some of the witnesses summoned in this case have been found to have financial ties to the suspects, while others are Senate election candidates from various professional backgrounds. These candidates had either won selection at the district or provincial level or had been shortlisted at the national level but failed to vote for themselves, which is considered irregular.
The DSI investigation team will continue to follow up with the witnesses to ensure their testimony is provided for both the benefit of the case and their own interests.
Therefore, the DSI is issuing a public notice that anyone who fails to testify as per the summons may face legal action under Section 41 of the Special Investigation Act. Penalties could include imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
Reports indicate that the DSI has already issued summonses to approximately 1,200 individuals nationwide, suspected of being involved in the "Senate Collusion" scheme, for questioning.
If these individuals fail to cooperate and attend the investigation, a second round of summons will be issued. If they still refuse to comply after the second summons, the DSI will take legal action, requesting the court to issue arrest warrants and pursue further charges.