DSI threatens legal action as few witnesses show up in Senate collusion case

Some of the witnesses summoned in this case have been found to have financial ties to the suspects, while others are Senate election candidates from various professional backgrounds. These candidates had either won selection at the district or provincial level or had been shortlisted at the national level but failed to vote for themselves, which is considered irregular.

The DSI investigation team will continue to follow up with the witnesses to ensure their testimony is provided for both the benefit of the case and their own interests.

Therefore, the DSI is issuing a public notice that anyone who fails to testify as per the summons may face legal action under Section 41 of the Special Investigation Act. Penalties could include imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.