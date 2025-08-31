Thai voters favour businessmen, soldiers as next PM: survey

An opinion survey has found that most Thai voters prefer either a businessman or a soldier to become the next prime minister after the upcoming election.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents from across the country on August 25–26. All respondents are at least 18 years old.

Under the topic “Are you interested in a PM and new party?”, the survey found that businessmen topped the list of preferred professions, followed by soldiers and then national politicians.

It also found that most voters would support candidates from new parties with no current MPs, in both constituency-based and party-list elections.