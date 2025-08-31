Protesters rally at Victory Monument amid tightened security

An “anti-Thaksin regime” protest was launched at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on Sunday under tight security measures by city officials and police.

Stage set for anti-Thaksin rally

Leaders and staff of the group United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty set up the main stage at the Victory Monument compound on Sunday morning. Protesters began gathering at noon.

The rally leaders included Jatuporn Prompan, a former red-shirt leader turned outspoken critic of Thaksin Shinawatra, and activist Pichit Chaimongkol. The demonstration was staged under the theme “Annihilating the Thaksin regime.”