Protesters rally at Victory Monument amid tightened security

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025

Protesters rally at Victory Monument calling to scrap Thai-Cambodian MoUs and reject Chaikasem as PM, as police and BMA tighten security.

An “anti-Thaksin regime” protest was launched at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on Sunday under tight security measures by city officials and police.

Leaders and staff of the group United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty set up the main stage at the Victory Monument compound on Sunday morning. Protesters began gathering at noon.

The rally leaders included Jatuporn Prompan, a former red-shirt leader turned outspoken critic of Thaksin Shinawatra, and activist Pichit Chaimongkol. The demonstration was staged under the theme “Annihilating the Thaksin regime.”

The rally highlighted six key demands:

  • Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri must not be elected PM.
  • The Thai-Cambodian MoUs on land and maritime disputes signed in 2000 and 2001 must be revoked.
  • Constitutional Chapters 1 and 2, covering the nation and the monarchy, must not be amended.
  • The bill amending the Right over Leasehold Assets Act to allow foreigners to lease land for up to 99 years must be annulled.
  • The bill licensing casinos under the guise of entertainment complexes must be scrapped.
  • The bill to establish a financial hub must be cancelled.

Protesters initially occupied a small section of the road in front of the main stage, but their numbers were expected to swell through the afternoon. Officials anticipated that the entire roundabout connecting four major roads would eventually become impassable, similar to previous demonstrations.

Sobchok Na-Srito, director of Ratchathewi district, said the district office, in coordination with Metropolitan Police Division 1, had stepped up security at the monument.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up a forward command centre at the Ratchathewi district office to monitor the rally through CCTV. The command post also provided lighting and kept ambulances and fire trucks on standby.

The BMA deployed eight mobile toilet units and 35 staff to maintain them, as well as 140 district officers to enforce order. Police and BMA officials were tasked with checking vehicles and people entering the site to prevent weapons being brought into the rally.
 

