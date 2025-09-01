People’s Party challenges Pheu Thai to dissolve House immediately

“At that time, we said the ruling mandate should be returned to the people to elect a new government with legitimacy to address the country’s problems. We made the House dissolution call that day, but those in power ignored it,” he said.

Authority of caretaker PM questioned

Parit also reaffirmed PP’s belief that caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had the authority to dissolve the House, despite the Council of State’s secretary-general earlier stating that a caretaker government lacked such power.

The Pheu Thai-led government entered caretaker status after the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that Paetongtarn had violated ethical standards in her conversation with Hun Sen, leading to her removal from office.

How PP will decide its next move

Parit said the press conference was necessary to inform the public that PP’s 140 MPs were under pressure to decide how to cast their votes for the next prime minister.

“We must consider how to use our 140 votes to elect a PM who will dissolve the House. If it is not dissolved beforehand, we must choose someone who will do so,” Parit explained.

He admitted the MPs would need time to debate whom to support, not to govern, but to meet the PP’s condition of dissolving the House and pushing through an amendment to the referendum law to allow for a new constitution.

Parit added that PP was also discussing mechanisms to control any minority government so it would comply with PP’s conditions. He said the party welcomed a public debate between the prime ministerial candidates of the rival parties.

Importantly, he clarified that the meeting did not focus on the qualifications of the next prime minister, as PP MPs were not seeking a leader to run the country, but one to dissolve the House and pave the way for a new charter.

