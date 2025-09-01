People’s Party says it still does not trust Pheu Thai or Bhumjaithai

On whether the party would wait until the very last day of the prime ministerial vote to make its decision, he said this remained uncertain as the parliamentary schedule had not yet been set.

Asked if the party needed to consult with the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties further to clarify conditions, he said no. “We consider that the two parties have already accepted our conditions.”

Parit also addressed claims from the Bhumjaithai Party that the PPLE was preparing to form an agreement with them. “That is a question for Bhumjaithai,” he said. “We will not join any government. Whoever claims to have more than half the votes, that result does not come from the PPLE.”

When asked if the party would issue a formal resolution on how its MPs would vote, Parit stressed that this was an internal process. “The executive committee must take responsibility for the decision, and it must reflect the views of all sectors of the party,” he said.

When asked whether the People’s Party only wanted the dissolution of Parliament, Parit replied: “If the government cannot respond to the needs of the people, then Parliament must proceed with electing a new prime minister to pave the way for a fresh general election. We have never set a timeframe as a condition. If the caretaker prime minister wishes to dissolve the House, then do it immediately.”

Responding to a question about the sincerity of Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, the PPLE spokesman said many had wondered how a minority government could be held to its promises. “There are two important factors. First, mechanisms must be designed so that we, as opposition leader, have tools to hold a minority government to account. If it breaks its promises, we can immediately trigger a no-confidence debate.

“Second, when it comes to trust, we do not fully trust either party. Our task is to assess the risks based on evidence and behaviour. Whichever option carries less risk is the one we must consider. We make decisions with reason, not with resentment.”

When asked whether this meant past conflicts would be completely set aside, Parit clarified: “We do not forget, but we will not let emotions dictate our judgment.”

Parit added that both he and his fellow People’s Party MPs were mindful that their position was made possible by the 14 million citizens who voted for them. “We have pledged never to betray that trust by doing anything against our principles,” he said.



