Sorawong: Phumtham waits for right moment to seek royal command to dissolve House

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is waiting for the right timing to seek a royal command to dissolve the House of Representatives and return the ruling mandate to voters, Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said on Tuesday.
Sorawong, who also serves as Caretaker Tourism and Sports Minister, told reporters that the process of dissolving the House has already begun. This comes amid reports that the People’s Party is planning to vote for Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the next prime minister.
When asked if House dissolution was a measure to counter the Bhumjaithai Party’s move, Sorawong responded, “The process has started, but we are waiting to see how it unfolds, as Pheu Thai is trying to find the best solution for the country.”
“All decisions are under the authority of Phumtham, who is the caretaker prime minister. However, we have discussed it and learned that the process takes time.”
When asked whether the government was preparing to seek a royal command for the House dissolution, Sorawong confirmed that “Phumtham has planned and carried it out, but I don’t know at what stage the process is currently.”
Upon further clarification, Sorawong added, “Yes, we are in the process, and we didn’t raise it as a threat. The best solution for the country is to return the mandate to the people. It’s a process that must be carried out with prudence.”
Sorawong also mentioned that reporters should seek further details from Phumtham himself.
When asked whether Pheu Thai MPs and members had been informed about the plan to dissolve the House, Sorawong confirmed that they had been made aware of the process, as well as the contingency plan in case Pheu Thai could not continue running the country.
Sorawong added that Pheu Thai was awaiting the resolution of the People’s Party before making the next move.
When asked if Phumtham would seek a royal command immediately after it became clear that the People’s Party would vote for Anutin, Sorawong said, “Please check with Phumtham, because the issue is not under my authority.”
Sorawong also noted that while he had heard that the People’s Party executive board had resolved to vote for Anutin, it was still unclear whether this resolution represented the consensus of all members from across the country.
Later, Sorawong posted a clarification on his Facebook page, stating that Phumtham has not yet requested a royal command to dissolve the House.
“I saw several news publications with headlines claiming that the House dissolution process has begun. I would like to clarify that I meant Pheu Thai regards returning the ruling mandate to the people as the best solution. House dissolution is within the power of the King, and the process must be carried out by the caretaker PM. I hereby emphasise that no request has been submitted for a royal command,” Sorawong posted.