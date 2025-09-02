Sorawong: Phumtham waits for right moment to seek royal command to dissolve House

Sorawong also mentioned that reporters should seek further details from Phumtham himself.

Pheu Thai’s contingency plans

When asked whether Pheu Thai MPs and members had been informed about the plan to dissolve the House, Sorawong confirmed that they had been made aware of the process, as well as the contingency plan in case Pheu Thai could not continue running the country.

Sorawong added that Pheu Thai was awaiting the resolution of the People’s Party before making the next move.

When asked if Phumtham would seek a royal command immediately after it became clear that the People’s Party would vote for Anutin, Sorawong said, “Please check with Phumtham, because the issue is not under my authority.”

Sorawong also noted that while he had heard that the People’s Party executive board had resolved to vote for Anutin, it was still unclear whether this resolution represented the consensus of all members from across the country.

Later, Sorawong posted a clarification on his Facebook page, stating that Phumtham has not yet requested a royal command to dissolve the House.

“I saw several news publications with headlines claiming that the House dissolution process has begun. I would like to clarify that I meant Pheu Thai regards returning the ruling mandate to the people as the best solution. House dissolution is within the power of the King, and the process must be carried out by the caretaker PM. I hereby emphasise that no request has been submitted for a royal command,” Sorawong posted.