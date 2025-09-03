New govt may be formed late this year or early next year if House dissolved Wednesday

If His Majesty the King signs the draft royal decree to dissolve the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the next government may be formed either late this year or early next year.
Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai disclosed on Wednesday that he had submitted the draft royal decree to the Palace on Tuesday evening for His Majesty to consider signing, thereby dissolving the House.
If His Majesty signs the decree and returns it to Phumtham for announcement by Wednesday, the potential election timeline could be as follows: