New govt may be formed late this year or early next year if House dissolved Wednesday

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 03, 2025

If the House is dissolved Wednesday, the new government may be formed by late 2025 or early 2026.

If His Majesty the King signs the draft royal decree to dissolve the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the next government may be formed either late this year or early next year.

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai disclosed on Wednesday that he had submitted the draft royal decree to the Palace on Tuesday evening for His Majesty to consider signing, thereby dissolving the House.

If His Majesty signs the decree and returns it to Phumtham for announcement by Wednesday, the potential election timeline could be as follows:

  • September 3: House dissolution royal decree enacted, and the current House’s tenure ends.
  • September 3-7: The Election Commission sets the election date and candidacy registration dates.
  • Mid to late September: Election candidates can register during a five-day period.
  • October 18 to November 2: Election is held (within 45-60 days after House dissolution).
  • By December: Election Commission endorses election results.
  • Mid December to early January 2026: Newly-elected House convenes to elect the Speaker and deputy speakers.
  • Late December to early January: House convenes to elect the new prime minister.
     
