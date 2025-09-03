Whips delay decision on PM voting day pending Constitutional Court's reply

The MPs pointed out that on August 29, His Majesty the King issued a royal command to appoint Sarawut Songwilai as a new constitutional court judge to replace Panya. Despite this, Panya attended the court meeting on August 29 and participated in the voting process.

Paetongtarn's legal team also challenges the ruling

In addition to the Pheu Thai MPs, Paetongtarn’s legal team submitted a similar petition to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday evening, requesting the Court to revoke its ruling against her due to Panya's participation in the decision-making process after his term had expired.

Both the Pheu Thai MPs and Paetongtarn’s lawyers referenced a previous case where the Constitutional Court reconsidered a case after two new judges were appointed, Nakarin Mektrairat and Sumet Roikulcharoen, in March 2024.

Next steps after Constitutional Court’s response

Once the Constitutional Court responds, Chalad said the whips would reconvene to decide the date for the PM election by Wednesday. However, if no response is received from the Court, a new meeting may be scheduled for Saturday or next week.

If the Court replies and the whips make a decision before 4 pm, the House Speaker may schedule the PM voting for September 5, Chalad added.

No royal decree enacted for House dissolution yet

On the possibility of House dissolution, Chalad stated that no royal decree had been enacted as of yet, and the House would have to wait for a formal announcement before proceeding with any dissolution.

