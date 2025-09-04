Paetongtarn seeks Chaikasem’s support, promises swift House dissolution

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra urged MPs to vote for Pheu Thai Party’s PM candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri as the next prime minister, promising that the Pheu Thai-led government would swiftly dissolve the House.

Paetongtarn shared a Facebook post from the Pheu Thai Party campaigning for Chaikasem’s election as prime minister when the House votes on Friday. The post states: "Vote for Chaikasem as PM, and the House will be dissolved immediately to return the mandate to the people."

Paetongtarn was removed from office on August 29 by the Constitutional Court over a case involving a private conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.