Paetongtarn seeks Chaikasem’s support, promises swift House dissolution

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra urged MPs to vote for Pheu Thai Party’s PM candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri as the next prime minister, promising that the Pheu Thai-led government would swiftly dissolve the House.
Paetongtarn shared a Facebook post from the Pheu Thai Party campaigning for Chaikasem’s election as prime minister when the House votes on Friday. The post states: "Vote for Chaikasem as PM, and the House will be dissolved immediately to return the mandate to the people."
Paetongtarn was removed from office on August 29 by the Constitutional Court over a case involving a private conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
After her removal, both the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties scrambled to gain the support of the People’s Party for their respective PM candidates. On Wednesday, the People’s Party announced its support for Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul in exchange for the promise of House dissolution in four months.
However, Pheu Thai did not give up. On Thursday morning, Pheu Thai party-list MP Wisut Chai-aroon proposed a new strategy to the People’s Party, urging it to vote for Chaikasem. In return, Pheu Thai promised to dissolve the House swiftly after Chaikasem takes office and delivers his policy statement to Parliament.