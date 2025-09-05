Thaksin explains sudden change of flight plans from Singapore to Dubai

Writing on the social media platform X after his arrival in Dubai on the early morning of Friday (September 5), Thaksin said he had originally planned to travel to Singapore for a medical check-up with a doctor who had treated him during his years abroad.
However, he claimed Thai immigration officials delayed him for nearly two hours before departure, even though he had been cleared of lèse-majesté charges at the end of August. During the trial, he had been barred from leaving the country, but once acquitted, he said he regained the same right to travel overseas as any other Thai citizen.
According to Thaksin, the delay meant his plane would not be able to land at Seletar Airport, which handles private jets, as it closes at 10pm local time (Singapore time is one hour ahead of Thailand).
Unable to reach Singapore in time, he instructed the pilot to reroute to Dubai, where he had long consulted specialists in orthopaedics and pulmonology. The stopover also allowed him to reunite with friends he had not seen for more than two years.
He added that the plane circled while awaiting clearance to land in Dubai before finally being permitted to touch down.
Thaksin concluded his post by stressing that he intended to return to Thailand no later than September 8 to appear in person at the Supreme Court the following day for the hearing in the so-called “14th floor case.”
The case stems from Thaksin’s admission to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand in 2024 to serve his sentence. He has not returned to prison since, having completed his term under medical supervision before being released.