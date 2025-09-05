Thaksin explains sudden change of flight plans from Singapore to Dubai

Writing on the social media platform X after his arrival in Dubai on the early morning of Friday (September 5), Thaksin said he had originally planned to travel to Singapore for a medical check-up with a doctor who had treated him during his years abroad.

However, he claimed Thai immigration officials delayed him for nearly two hours before departure, even though he had been cleared of lèse-majesté charges at the end of August. During the trial, he had been barred from leaving the country, but once acquitted, he said he regained the same right to travel overseas as any other Thai citizen.