Will Thaksin return to Thailand to hear the verdict in the 14th floor case?

This has led to growing debate over whether he has, in fact, already served his sentence.

If the court finds that his punishment was already completed and shifts responsibility onto state officials, Thaksin may be spared further jail time. In that scenario, he is expected to return to Thailand and weigh his political future.

Yet few believe he will retire quietly. Known for his refusal to accept defeat, many observers predict he will attempt a political comeback, with particular focus on challenging the Bhumjaithai Party.

However, should the court rule against him, Thaksin is likely to remain overseas indefinitely. Any return could trigger new legal consequences.

It should not be forgotten that he has already petitioned for, and received, a royal pardon reducing his previous sentence.

Though some speculate he might briefly return to serve a token sentence before seeking privileges such as the “outside prison stay” rule, this is seen as highly unlikely under the current government, now dominated by Bhumjaithai.