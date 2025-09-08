100 officers deployed as Supreme Court prepares for Thaksin’s Case

The preparations were underway on Monday (September 8), at the Supreme Court, as court officials and officers from Chanasongkram Police Station mapped out security arrangements for the upcoming reading of the enforcement order in the so-called “ 14th floor case.”
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions has summoned former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to appear in person for the ruling on Tuesday (September 9).
The "14th floor case" stems from Thaksin's admission to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand in 2024. Since then, he has not returned to prison, having served his term under medical supervision before being released.
This has led to growing debate over whether he has, in fact, already served his sentence.
Authorities plan to deploy around 100 officers, including riot-control units, to maintain order. Access inside the court will be strictly limited to registered journalists, who will also be permitted to park broadcast vehicles behind the court building along Khlong Lot.
Unregistered media representatives and groups of supporters planning to show solidarity with Thaksin will be restricted to the area near the Phra Mae Thorani statue at Phan Phiphop Lila Bridge, where barricades will be set up to regulate crowds.
Vehicles belonging to parties directly involved in the case will be allowed to enter through the rear gate of the Supreme Court for better traffic management.