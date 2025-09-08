100 officers deployed as Supreme Court prepares for Thaksin’s Case

The "14th floor case" stems from Thaksin's admission to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand in 2024. Since then, he has not returned to prison, having served his term under medical supervision before being released.

This has led to growing debate over whether he has, in fact, already served his sentence.

Authorities plan to deploy around 100 officers, including riot-control units, to maintain order. Access inside the court will be strictly limited to registered journalists, who will also be permitted to park broadcast vehicles behind the court building along Khlong Lot.