Does Thaksin Shinawatra qualify for ‘outside prison’ confinement?

These regulations outline the following key points:

Residential confinement

In order for a detainee to qualify for residential confinement, they must meet the following criteria:

They must be a convicted criminal, serving a first sentence, or sentenced to a term of imprisonment not exceeding four years. If the sentence is reduced due to a royal pardon, the most recent sentence reduction applies.

The detainee must have undergone assessment by the prison’s classification committee, which determines a personal sentence plan. Additionally, the detainee must voluntarily agree to serve their sentence in a location other than prison and have a low risk of re-offending.

The individual must not have previously been transferred to another confinement facility and violated conditions during such a transfer. They must also not have been convicted of certain crimes such as terrorism or drug-related offenses.

Medical facility confinement

A detainee may be transferred to a medical facility under the following conditions:

The detainee must be a convicted criminal whose sentence has been finalised, suffering from a serious illness that cannot be cured, requiring continuous medical care, or in a critical state, at risk of death or permanent disability, or unable to perform daily tasks independently.

A medical certificate from two government doctors must be provided to support the claim.

The regulations also outline conditions for the use of electronic tracking devices and surveillance cameras in external detention facilities, ensuring compliance with additional criteria during the detainee's confinement.