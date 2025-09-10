Shinawatras in legal crossfire: father’s case ends, daughter faces 5 more battles

Paetongtarn faces new wave of legal scrutiny after ouster

Although the Red Camp has already been dealt heavy political blows, the “legal battlefield” continues to close in, this time squarely on Paetongtarn, Thailand’s third Shinawatra prime minister, who was recently removed from office.

She now faces five major complaints under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and related agencies.

1. The audio clip controversy

The first cluster of cases stems from the leaked Paetongtarn–Hun Sen audio clip.

A group of senators from the conservative “Blue Camp” have petitioned the NACC, accusing Paetongtarn of committing a “serious ethical violation.” The inquiry is expected to draw heavily on the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling, which explicitly found her guilty of breaching ethical standards, an outcome that could make it difficult for the NACC to rule otherwise.

In a parallel complaint, former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn and allies asked the Central Investigation Bureau to pursue criminal charges against Paetongtarn under Section 157 of the Penal Code (malfeasance in office), as well as national security offences. That case has since been forwarded to the NACC for full investigation.

Precedent does not favour her: when former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was removed by the Constitutional Court in the Thawil Pliensri transfer case, the NACC later indicted her on the same grounds. If the NACC concludes that Paetongtarn also committed a grave ethical breach, the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court. A guilty verdict there would mean a lifetime ban from politics.

2. Budget transfer allegations

A second set of complaints concerns accusations that Paetongtarn’s cabinet violated Section 144 of the Constitution by unlawfully reallocating budget funds.

The NACC has opened two separate inquiries:

One targets Paetongtarn herself, along with former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, the entire cabinet, the ad hoc budget committee, civil servants involved in drafting the 2025 budget bill, and MPs and senators who approved it. Petitioners allege that the bill’s preparation and passage breached constitutional restrictions.

The other focuses on Pheu Thai MPs, including both current and former lawmakers such as Saroj Hongchuvech, Phitsanu Hattasongkroh, and Jakrapong Saengmanee (a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Office), as well as senior officials in the Budget Bureau. They are accused of using their positions to interfere in budget planning, approval, and administration—specifically a 51.6-billion-baht water management project for drought and flood mitigation in 2025, allegedly to benefit themselves, their associates, or their party.

Both cases remain under active NACC investigation.

3. Promissory note share deal

The third allegation concerns a 4.4-billion-baht share transfer involving promissory notes issued to members of Paetongtarn’s family. Opposition MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the People’s Party raised the matter in parliament, questioning whether the transaction amounted to a “disguised legal act” to avoid paying a 218.7-million-baht gift tax.

Though the controversy has faded from public attention, investigations are still active on two fronts:

The NACC has already accepted the case for inquiry.

The Revenue Department is in the process of convening a tax ruling committee to determine liability.

If wrongdoing is established, the family could face hundreds of millions of baht in back taxes.

4. Luxury resort in Khao Yai

Another case under scrutiny involves the Thames Valley resort in Khao Yai, raised during a fiery censure debate by People’s Party MP Theeratchai Phanthumas. He alleged that the property sits on land within the Lam Takhong self-help settlement area, classified as a watershed forest reserve where no private land titles should have been issued.

Authorities are still conducting a preliminary fact-finding inquiry into the legality of the resort’s land deeds.

5. Alpine Golf Course disputes

The long-running Alpine Golf Course saga has resurfaced in two separate controversies:

Land revocation case: The government’s move to annul land deeds covering thousands of rai could force it to pay compensation of around 7.7 billion baht. Alpine Co. has already filed suit with the Central Administrative Court, seeking temporary protection and reversal of the revocation order.

Shareholding issue: After becoming Thailand’s 31st prime minister, Paetongtarn was revealed to have held 22.41 million shares in Alpine, valued at 224.1 million baht. She later transferred them to her mother, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, in August 2024. Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana petitioned the Election Commission to investigate the transfer, which could raise further questions about asset declarations.

Outlook

These five unresolved cases now hang over the Shinawatra family as the “Red Camp” finds itself cornered politically. While Paetongtarn and her allies regroup in opposition after a string of setbacks, the outcome of these legal battles could determine whether the family maintains any foothold in Thai politics—or faces a decisive collapse of its influence.

