Shinawatras in legal crossfire: father’s case ends, daughter faces 5 more battles

The political battlefield has turned grim for the Red Camp, which has now suffered two major defeats despite winning one legal reprieve.
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, though spared from a lèse-majesté prosecution, was nevertheless ordered back to prison by the Supreme Court. The court rejected his defence that prolonged treatment at the Police General Hospital was justified, ruling instead that he must serve a one-year sentence in the so-called “14th-floor” case.
Meanwhile, his youngest daughter and political heir, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was stripped of the premiership after the Constitutional Court ruled 6–3 that she had gravely violated ethical standards. The case centred on a leaked audio clip of her private conversation with Cambodia’s former prime minister Hun Sen regarding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.
Parliament delivered the final blow. The People’s Party (PPLE), holding 143 votes, threw its support behind Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai and adversary of the Red Camp. Despite having time to negotiate with the Move Forward bloc, Paetongtarn’s party set terms deemed unacceptable, pushing PPLE into an alliance with the conservatives instead. This sealed Anutin’s path to becoming Thailand’s 32nd prime minister, leaving Pheu Thai to lick its wounds in opposition.
Daughter’s emotional words
Paetongtarn, visibly shaken, addressed reporters after the Supreme Court ordered her father back to jail. Fighting back tears, she said:
“Thaksin remains a spiritual leader. His policies always aimed to improve the lives of ordinary people. Our family is worried, but we are proud of all that he has achieved for this country. Today marks another chapter in history: the first time a former prime minister must serve time in prison. It is painful, but both he and our family remain strong.”
She pledged that Pheu Thai would continue its work as the opposition, monitoring the government and serving the public:
“Our party will carry on with determination. Everyone is in good spirits, and I thank all supporters who have stood by us throughout.”
Thaksin’s message from prison
Shortly after the ruling, Thaksin’s official social media channels—managed by his team—posted a message attributed to him:
“From today, though I lose my physical freedom, I still keep my freedom of thought for the benefit of the nation and the people. I will maintain strength of body and mind to use the rest of my life in service to the monarchy, Thailand and its people, whatever my status may be.”
Paetongtarn faces new wave of legal scrutiny after ouster
Although the Red Camp has already been dealt heavy political blows, the “legal battlefield” continues to close in, this time squarely on Paetongtarn, Thailand’s third Shinawatra prime minister, who was recently removed from office.
She now faces five major complaints under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and related agencies.
1. The audio clip controversy
The first cluster of cases stems from the leaked Paetongtarn–Hun Sen audio clip.
A group of senators from the conservative “Blue Camp” have petitioned the NACC, accusing Paetongtarn of committing a “serious ethical violation.” The inquiry is expected to draw heavily on the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling, which explicitly found her guilty of breaching ethical standards, an outcome that could make it difficult for the NACC to rule otherwise.
In a parallel complaint, former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn and allies asked the Central Investigation Bureau to pursue criminal charges against Paetongtarn under Section 157 of the Penal Code (malfeasance in office), as well as national security offences. That case has since been forwarded to the NACC for full investigation.
Precedent does not favour her: when former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was removed by the Constitutional Court in the Thawil Pliensri transfer case, the NACC later indicted her on the same grounds. If the NACC concludes that Paetongtarn also committed a grave ethical breach, the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court. A guilty verdict there would mean a lifetime ban from politics.
2. Budget transfer allegations
A second set of complaints concerns accusations that Paetongtarn’s cabinet violated Section 144 of the Constitution by unlawfully reallocating budget funds.
The NACC has opened two separate inquiries:
One targets Paetongtarn herself, along with former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, the entire cabinet, the ad hoc budget committee, civil servants involved in drafting the 2025 budget bill, and MPs and senators who approved it. Petitioners allege that the bill’s preparation and passage breached constitutional restrictions.
The other focuses on Pheu Thai MPs, including both current and former lawmakers such as Saroj Hongchuvech, Phitsanu Hattasongkroh, and Jakrapong Saengmanee (a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Office), as well as senior officials in the Budget Bureau. They are accused of using their positions to interfere in budget planning, approval, and administration—specifically a 51.6-billion-baht water management project for drought and flood mitigation in 2025, allegedly to benefit themselves, their associates, or their party.
Both cases remain under active NACC investigation.
3. Promissory note share deal
The third allegation concerns a 4.4-billion-baht share transfer involving promissory notes issued to members of Paetongtarn’s family. Opposition MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the People’s Party raised the matter in parliament, questioning whether the transaction amounted to a “disguised legal act” to avoid paying a 218.7-million-baht gift tax.
Though the controversy has faded from public attention, investigations are still active on two fronts:
The NACC has already accepted the case for inquiry.
The Revenue Department is in the process of convening a tax ruling committee to determine liability.
If wrongdoing is established, the family could face hundreds of millions of baht in back taxes.
4. Luxury resort in Khao Yai
Another case under scrutiny involves the Thames Valley resort in Khao Yai, raised during a fiery censure debate by People’s Party MP Theeratchai Phanthumas. He alleged that the property sits on land within the Lam Takhong self-help settlement area, classified as a watershed forest reserve where no private land titles should have been issued.
Authorities are still conducting a preliminary fact-finding inquiry into the legality of the resort’s land deeds.
5. Alpine Golf Course disputes
The long-running Alpine Golf Course saga has resurfaced in two separate controversies:
Land revocation case: The government’s move to annul land deeds covering thousands of rai could force it to pay compensation of around 7.7 billion baht. Alpine Co. has already filed suit with the Central Administrative Court, seeking temporary protection and reversal of the revocation order.
Shareholding issue: After becoming Thailand’s 31st prime minister, Paetongtarn was revealed to have held 22.41 million shares in Alpine, valued at 224.1 million baht. She later transferred them to her mother, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, in August 2024. Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana petitioned the Election Commission to investigate the transfer, which could raise further questions about asset declarations.
Outlook
These five unresolved cases now hang over the Shinawatra family as the “Red Camp” finds itself cornered politically. While Paetongtarn and her allies regroup in opposition after a string of setbacks, the outcome of these legal battles could determine whether the family maintains any foothold in Thai politics—or faces a decisive collapse of its influence.