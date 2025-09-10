EC to ask Supreme Court to punish seven Roi Et Senate election candidates

The Office of the Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that it has resolved to request the Supreme Court to revoke the election rights of seven candidates from Roi Et's senatorial race and two alleged accomplices involved in an alleged vote-buying conspiracy.

The EC stated that it also intends to seek criminal action against the nine suspects linked to the provincial peer voting in Roi Et. These actions were allegedly connected to the government administration and national security group.

Alleged Vote-Buying Conspiracy

According to the EC's announcement, the suspects are accused of collaborating in the peer voting process to assist three of the candidates in winning the provincial round of the voting. However, Sophon later failed in the national round. The three alleged vote buyers were identified as Lt Gen Sophon Siringam, Chaichana Naowong, and Banlu Butsart, who all failed in the national round of peer voting.