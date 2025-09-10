EC to ask Supreme Court to punish seven Roi Et Senate election candidates

The Office of the Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that it has resolved to request the Supreme Court to revoke the election rights of seven candidates from Roi Et's senatorial race and two alleged accomplices involved in an alleged vote-buying conspiracy.
The EC stated that it also intends to seek criminal action against the nine suspects linked to the provincial peer voting in Roi Et. These actions were allegedly connected to the government administration and national security group.
According to the EC's announcement, the suspects are accused of collaborating in the peer voting process to assist three of the candidates in winning the provincial round of the voting. However, Sophon later failed in the national round. The three alleged vote buyers were identified as Lt Gen Sophon Siringam, Chaichana Naowong, and Banlu Butsart, who all failed in the national round of peer voting.
The four other candidates who allegedly participated in the vote-buying scheme were Ruangwit Phayuhamaruay, Chalermsak Saenpang, Methi Boonchareonthanakul, and Sanong Kasing. The two alleged non-candidate accomplices were identified as Col Somboonchai Aranyapool and Nattaya Ratana.
The EC claims that the nine suspects violated several provisions of the organic law on senatorial elections, specifically Articles 62, 77(1), 79, and 81, as well as Article 226 of the Constitution.
The charges are based on testimony from an unnamed witness, who was also a candidate in the Roi Et election. According to the witness, during June 10–14, 2024, he called Sophon to introduce himself and made an appointment to dine with him at the Sukjai Land restaurant in Roi Et. The witness also met Chaichana, Sanong, and Chalermsak at the restaurant.
The witness later received a Line chat message from Ruangwit, offering 15,000 baht in exchange for voting for Sophon. The witness agreed to the offer and was instructed to collect the money at a coffee shop at a petrol station in Roi Et's Mueang district. At the coffee shop, the witness met Chalermsak and Somboonchai, who identified themselves as representatives of Sophon. After confirming the deal, Sophon allegedly transferred 15,000 baht to Somboonchai, who then forwarded it to the witness’ account.
The EC claims to have transaction records showing that Sophon directed Somboonchai to transfer 15,000 baht to Chalermsak and Nattaya to transfer 15,000 baht to Ruangwit to buy votes for Sophon.
Furthermore, the EC has evidence, including Line chat messages, smartphone records, and video clips, indicating that before the June 16 Roi Et peer voting, Chaichana, Sanong, and Methi worked together to offer between 20,000 to 50,000 baht to the witness in exchange for votes for Chaichana and Banlu.