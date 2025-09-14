Thaksin looks forward to relatives’ visit on Monday: Corrections Dept

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra completed his five-day disease quarantine at Klong Prem Central Prison on Sunday and is looking forward to a visit from his relatives on Monday, the Corrections Department spokesman said.

Pol Lt Col Shane Kanchanapaj, deputy director-general and spokesman of the department, said on Sunday that Thaksin had completed his quarantine after being imprisoned at the order of the Supreme Court.

The spokesman said Thaksin’s overall health remained good and his blood pressure had returned to normal.

Next step after quarantine

After the five-day quarantine, it will be up to the prison chief to decide which zone Thaksin will be assigned to. Shane noted that it was highly likely he would be placed in the zone for elderly inmates, reserved for those aged 65 and over.