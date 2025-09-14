Thaksin looks forward to relatives’ visit on Monday: Corrections Dept

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra completed his five-day disease quarantine at Klong Prem Central Prison on Sunday and is looking forward to a visit from his relatives on Monday, the Corrections Department spokesman said.
Pol Lt Col Shane Kanchanapaj, deputy director-general and spokesman of the department, said on Sunday that Thaksin had completed his quarantine after being imprisoned at the order of the Supreme Court.
The spokesman said Thaksin’s overall health remained good and his blood pressure had returned to normal.
After the five-day quarantine, it will be up to the prison chief to decide which zone Thaksin will be assigned to. Shane noted that it was highly likely he would be placed in the zone for elderly inmates, reserved for those aged 65 and over.
The spokesman added that Thaksin was eager to be allowed to receive relatives on Monday after completing the quarantine.
“He looks forward to the visit because he will get to see his family and receive moral support to help him spend his days inside the prison,” Shane said.
He added that some relatives had already expressed their intention to visit, although details of who they were were not yet clear.
Thaksin will be allowed to talk to relatives in the visiting room, separated by a transparent screen. A close-contact visit, where he could sit near family members without a barrier, has not been planned yet, the spokesman said.
The visit on Monday will be conducted under normal procedures granted to all inmates, with no special privileges for Thaksin.
The spokesman also said the prison would seek assistance from local police to maintain order in case red-shirt supporters gather outside the prison to show solidarity with Thaksin.