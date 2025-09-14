Ten close family members on list of persons allowed to visit Thaksin without prior notice

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s three children, their spouses, and his four grandchildren are on the list of people permitted to visit him without seeking prior permission.
Thaksin, who was ordered by the Supreme Court to serve a one-year jail term, completed his five-day disease quarantine at Klong Prem Central Prison on Sunday, making him eligible to receive visits from outsiders from Monday onward.
Earlier, his lawyer Winyat Chartmontri said he planned to visit Thaksin on Monday after the quarantine period ended. He added, however, that he had not been informed whether Thaksin’s family would visit at that time.
Thaksin’s youngest daughter, former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, had earlier said she would visit her father as soon as it was allowed.
On Sunday, Pol Lt Col Shane Kanchanapaj, deputy director-general and spokesman of the Corrections Department, said Thaksin would be allowed to meet relatives in a standard visiting room where inmates are separated from visitors by a transparent partition.
A source at Klong Prem Central Prison said no one had yet sought permission from the prison or from Thaksin to arrange a visit. Therefore, only those on the approved list of ten relatives would be allowed to visit without prior approval. The source added that Thaksin had submitted the list while staying at the Police General Hospital after being transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison on health grounds on August 22 2023.
According to the source, the list includes: