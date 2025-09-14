Ten close family members on list of persons allowed to visit Thaksin without prior notice

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s three children, their spouses, and his four grandchildren are on the list of people permitted to visit him without seeking prior permission.

Thaksin, who was ordered by the Supreme Court to serve a one-year jail term, completed his five-day disease quarantine at Klong Prem Central Prison on Sunday, making him eligible to receive visits from outsiders from Monday onward.

Earlier, his lawyer Winyat Chartmontri said he planned to visit Thaksin on Monday after the quarantine period ended. He added, however, that he had not been informed whether Thaksin’s family would visit at that time.