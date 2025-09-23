Bhumjaithai party accelerates growth with three-pillar + one power strategy

As the political landscape shifts, career politicians are quick to adapt to new conditions to stay close to the levers of power. The old saying that “life in opposition is one of hunger and hardship” still rings true today.

Many political factions have now turned their attention to Bhumjaithai, much as they once clung to previous ruling coalitions in earlier eras. Whoever rises to power, these groups always find a reason to join.

Bhumjaithai, the key pillar of Anutin Charnvirakul’s government, now controls two “Grade A” ministries, Interior and Transport, both crucial tools for consolidating political influence. These power bases alone are enough to lure defectors into the party’s fold, ensuring a steady stream of recruits to its “blue camp.”

The real test will be how these powers are divided in the months ahead, with most major responsibilities expected to remain firmly under Bhumjaithai’s grip. On stage in Ang Thong and later at a by-election rally in Si Sa Ket, Anutin made it clear: Prime Minister’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul will oversee the Budget Bureau.

Meanwhile, Anutin’s own command of the Interior Ministry provides him with a direct pathway to extend his authority into the entire security apparatus, the military and the police, creating a fully centralised chain of control.