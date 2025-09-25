Defence minister focuses on resolving border disputes in next four months

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich vowed on Thursday to focus on resolving the Thai-Cambodian conflicts during the next four months and announced that the ad-hoc border committee set up by the previous government was no longer needed.

Ad-Hoc Border Committee No Longer Necessary

Speaking to reporters at the Defence Ministry on Thursday morning, Nattapon stated that the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation was no longer necessary, as the new Cabinet, with its full complement of 36 members, was equipped to handle the issue.

Nattapon added that the National Security Council would take on the role of communicating with the public regarding the Thai-Cambodian conflicts, eliminating the need for the ad-hoc committee.