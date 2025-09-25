Defence minister focuses on resolving border disputes in next four months

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich vowed on Thursday to focus on resolving the Thai-Cambodian conflicts during the next four months and announced that the ad-hoc border committee set up by the previous government was no longer needed.
Speaking to reporters at the Defence Ministry on Thursday morning, Nattapon stated that the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation was no longer necessary, as the new Cabinet, with its full complement of 36 members, was equipped to handle the issue.
Nattapon added that the National Security Council would take on the role of communicating with the public regarding the Thai-Cambodian conflicts, eliminating the need for the ad-hoc committee.
He noted that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also held the post of Interior Minister and was in charge of security affairs, enabling the premier to coordinate efforts between the Interior and Defence Ministries for more efficient resolution of security issues.
The ad-hoc committee dealing with Thai-Cambodian tensions was set up by then-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on June 17, following a border clash at Chon Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani on May 29. After Paetongtarn's removal from office by the Constitutional Court, caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reappointed the committee, tasked with disseminating accurate information on the Thai-Cambodian border situation to the public.
Nattapon revealed that he had assigned his deputy, Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, to visit Si Sa Ket following gunfire by Cambodian troops near Phu Phi Pass, which was considered an act of provocation.
He stated he would discuss the situation with Adul upon his return and share responsibilities with him.
Nattapon expressed confidence in his cooperation with Adul, noting that Adul's brother was his friend and that Adul had a strong understanding of the Thai-Cambodian situation, having previously served as the chief of the Second Army Area.
In addition to the Thai-Cambodian situation, Nattapon outlined plans to address security issues in the southern border provinces and along the Thai-Myanmar border. He stated that Thailand had closed border crossings with Myanmar from Tachileik, across from Mae Sai, to the Singkhon checkpoint in Ranong, and he would consider solutions for local residents.
Nattapon also mentioned that troops would assist with the recurring flooding in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district, and he planned to visit the area soon. Moreover, he stated that his short tenure would include reviewing requests for arms procurements by the armed forces under the fiscal 2027 budget.