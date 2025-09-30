PM denies Hun Sen link, recounts day he was ousted from Interior

The second day of parliamentary debate on the policy statement of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government on Tuesday (September 30) turned heated after Jiraporn Sinthuprai, a Pheu Thai MP for Roi Et, launched a sharp attack on the new administration.

She questioned the power shift from Pheu Thai to Bhumjaithai, noting that it appeared to echo remarks previously made by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, who had predicted that Thailand would see a change of prime minister within three months. She also criticised the political agreement between Bhumjaithai and the People’s Party, particularly the pledge to hold a referendum for a new constitution, pointing out that the commitment was mentioned in the government’s policy statement in only a few lines.

Anutin hits back: no secret deals, no personal ties with Cambodian leaders

Anutin immediately rose to respond, acknowledging Jiraporn’s right to debate but stressing that untrue claims would undermine her credibility. He insisted he had no personal relationship with Cambodian leaders, stating that his first encounter with them was during former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Phnom Penh in April. He rejected any suggestion of backroom deals.

“When I returned from accompanying Paetongtarn to Cambodia, friends of mine told me over the phone, ‘Do you know why you were not allowed into several meetings? Because Cambodian officials had already told their leader not to talk much with you, since you would soon be removed as interior minister.’ But I didn’t take it to heart, because the only information I could trust had to come from my own prime minister at that time. In the end, I was officially informed on June 17,” Anutin told the chamber.