Sa Kaeo border hospitals reopen ERs and wards 24/7

The Sa Kaeo Provincial Public Health Office has ordered healthcare facilities in four border districts to reopen under an adjusted service plan, with hospitals now providing 24-hour emergency and inpatient care as authorities prepare to restore full services early next year.

The office said the measures are intended to ensure continued access to healthcare for residents in Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat amid the current border situation, while allowing medical resources to be managed efficiently.

Under the plan, Ta Phraya Hospital, Khok Sung Hospital, Aranyaprathet Hospital and Khlong Hat Hospital will operate Emergency Rooms (ER) and Inpatient Departments (IPD) 24 hours a day. Outpatient services (OPD) are scheduled to return to normal operations on January 5, 2026.

Subdistrict health-promoting hospitals (RPHs) across the four border districts are operating as normal, the office said, with the exception of some facilities in Khok Sung that remain temporarily closed while security agencies conduct safety inspections to protect patients and medical staff.

The public was advised that, in emergency cases, residents in all four districts can seek immediate treatment at the ER of the nearest hospital at any time.

For routine appointments or non-urgent symptoms, people were encouraged to wait for OPD services to resume on January 5, 2026, or contact the relevant hospital hotline for guidance.

Authorities also urged residents to follow updates from official agencies and the Sa Kaeo public health office’s communications channels.