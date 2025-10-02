PGH’s chief doctor transferred to inactive post at RTP head office

The chief doctor of the Police General Hospital (PGH) has been transferred to an inactive post after his medical licence was suspended in connection with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s fake illness that enabled his long stay at the hospital.
Royal Thai Police (RTP) commissioner-general Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet signed an urgent order transferring Pol Lt Gen Dr Thaweesilp Vejvitarn, PGH’s chief doctor, to an inactive post at the RTP head office. His medical licence was suspended for six months by the Medical Council.
In the order, Kitrat noted that as Thaweesilp’s licence had been suspended, he must cease performing any medical duties. The order also stated that Thaweesilp was facing an investigation for alleged dereliction of duty as a police officer.
The Medical Council’s ruling, dated May 8 2025, suspended Thaweesilp’s licence for six months from October 1 2025. The RTP had already set up a fact-finding committee on July 24 to probe him for alleged dereliction of duty. Kitrat said allowing Thaweesilp to remain in his post could damage the hospital.
The order appointed Pol Lt Gen Paibul Jiam-anukulkij, a PGH doctor, as acting chief doctor from October 1 2025 to March 31 2026.
On May 8, the Medical Council resolved to punish three doctors over Thaksin’s treatment at PGH:
Although the ruling was initially vetoed by the then public health minister, the council reaffirmed it on June 12, citing that Sopnarush and Thaweesilp had provided inaccurate details of Thaksin’s medical condition to justify his prolonged stay at PGH.
The Supreme Court sentenced Thaksin to one year in prison after ruling that he faked illness to avoid jail and remain at the Police General Hospital for six months.