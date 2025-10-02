PGH’s chief doctor transferred to inactive post at RTP head office

The chief doctor of the Police General Hospital (PGH) has been transferred to an inactive post after his medical licence was suspended in connection with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s fake illness that enabled his long stay at the hospital.

Royal Thai Police (RTP) commissioner-general Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet signed an urgent order transferring Pol Lt Gen Dr Thaweesilp Vejvitarn, PGH’s chief doctor, to an inactive post at the RTP head office. His medical licence was suspended for six months by the Medical Council.

In the order, Kitrat noted that as Thaweesilp’s licence had been suspended, he must cease performing any medical duties. The order also stated that Thaweesilp was facing an investigation for alleged dereliction of duty as a police officer.