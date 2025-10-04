‘Outsider ministers’ spark online debate amid political uncertainty

Public sentiment mixed but leaning positive

Overall, sentiment around the outsider minister phenomenon was moderate. Positive engagement totalled 905,933 interactions, notably higher than negative responses at 541,633 engagements. The data suggests that the public holds a degree of expectation and even admiration for outsider ministers, signalling cautious optimism about their potential role in Thai politics.

Foreign minister steals the spotlight

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, a veteran diplomat, drew the largest wave of engagement, over 2.3 million interactions. His fiery address to the 80th UN General Assembly, in which he accused Cambodia of “distorting facts and repeatedly portraying itself as a victim,” went viral.

He emphasised that the real victims were Thai soldiers and civilians, urging genuine dialogue to resolve disputes. His sharp retort, “The village our Cambodian friends referred to is in Thai territory, full stop!” — became a viral meme, celebrated as a bold defence of national dignity. The hashtag #Sihasak Phuangketkeow alone generated 787,398 engagements.

Commerce minister earns praise for clarity

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun also attracted significant attention, with more than 1.8 million engagements. Her performance in Parliament, where she explained trade and economic policies with clarity, professionalism, and openness, drew praise from netizens.

Her key points included measures to manage trade relations with the United States, strengthen rules of origin to prevent fraud, assist SMEs through six support programmes, stabilise farm prices, reduce living costs, and promote exports, particularly through upcoming FTA negotiations with the EU and South Korea.