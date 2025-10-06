People’s Party calls on government to drop planned referendum on ending MOUs 43–44

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Monday urged the government to scrap its plan to hold a referendum on terminating two border memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Cambodia.

Natthaphong said that while he respected majority opinion, he disagreed with holding a referendum on MOUs 43 and 44, arguing that most people did not fully understand the complex border issues involved.

He cited results of a recent public opinion poll showing that a large proportion of Thais lack understanding of the two MOUs, meaning the outcome of a referendum would not reflect the public’s true will.

On Sunday, the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) released the results of its latest survey, which found that 65.50% of respondents supported terminating MOUs 43 and 44. However, between 44.11% and 45.73% admitted they did not understand the agreements.