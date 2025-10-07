Old guard returns as Democrats fight for survival in 2026 election

A major comeback is brewing within Thailand’s oldest political party, the Democrat Party, as it enters a full-fledged revival mode to fight what many describe as a “battle for survival” in the 2026 general election.

The clearest signal yet is the likely return of Abhisit Vejjajiva, Thailand’s 27th prime minister, whose comeback now seems almost certain, but on one condition: that he assumes the position of party leader, succeeding Chalermchai Sri-on.

If that happens, Abhisit will automatically become the Democrats’ prime ministerial candidate. Within the party, few figures can match his stature or leadership credentials, making him the natural choice to rally both veterans and supporters who had drifted away.

Several prominent members who had been preparing to defect to the Bhumjaithai Party reportedly paused their moves after learning that Chuan Leekpai, the party’s elder statesman, is personally spearheading efforts to reorganise the party, with Abhisit seen as his new beacon of hope.

The Secretary-General Seat: A Power Struggle

The position of party secretary-general, long considered the engine of the party’s internal operations and political manoeuvres, has always attracted those with strong ambition and political grit.