Borwornsak urges passage of charter amendment bills by December 15

Timeline to align referendum with election

To save on the substantial cost of a public referendum, Borwornsak said the government intended to hold the referendum on constitutional rewriting on the same day as the election. Therefore, the three charter amendment bills paving the way for a new constitution must be approved by December 15, he emphasised.

“I would like to seek parliamentarians’ kindness to pass the three drafts so that they can be consolidated into one by no later than December 15–20,” Borwornsak said.

Second scenario if new referendum law is passed

However, Borwornsak added that if the new Public Referendum Bill were enacted in time, the waiting period could be shortened to 60 days.

In that case, he said, Parliament could delay the passage of the three charter amendment bills until January 15–19.

