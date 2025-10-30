Viroj Pao-in, former Pheu Thai leader, dies at 91

Viroj Pao-in Passes Away Following Infection

Viroj Pao-in, who served as the caretaker leader of the Pheu Thai Party when its government was toppled by a coup in May 2014, passed away on Thursday at the age of 91. According to his family, he died at Thammasat General Hospital in Pathum Thani due to an infection.

Funeral services will be held at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in the Bang Khen district.

Political Career and Leadership

Viroj was appointed as caretaker leader of Pheu Thai twice—first in October 2012 and then from June 16, 2014, to October 28, 2018. He was elected the party leader on October 28, 2018, holding the position until July 2, 2019.