Viroj Pao-in, former Pheu Thai leader, dies at 91

Viroj Pao-in, who served as the caretaker leader of the Pheu Thai Party when its government was toppled by a coup in May 2014, passed away on Thursday at the age of 91. According to his family, he died at Thammasat General Hospital in Pathum Thani due to an infection.
Funeral services will be held at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in the Bang Khen district.
Viroj was appointed as caretaker leader of Pheu Thai twice—first in October 2012 and then from June 16, 2014, to October 28, 2018. He was elected the party leader on October 28, 2018, holding the position until July 2, 2019.
Several Pheu Thai MPs, including party-list MP Korkaew Pikulthong, paid tribute to Viroj on social media. Korkaew expressed his condolences, remembering Viroj as a leader highly respected by Pheu Thai MPs for his wisdom, compassion, and legal advice.
Korkaew recalled that Viroj had to endure immense pressure when the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), led by then-army chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, seized power. Despite the challenges, Viroj, along with then-party secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai, openly opposed the coup and called for the return of power to the people.
Born on December 7, 1933, Viroj graduated from the Royal Police Cadet Academy and rose through the police ranks, eventually becoming the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau before entering politics. He began his political career as a Prachakorn Thai MP in Angthong and later served as a Chart Thai MP.
Viroj held significant cabinet positions during his career, including deputy interior minister in the short-lived Suchinda Kraprayoon government in 1992 and deputy prime minister in the Chuan Leekpai government in 2000.
He also served as a member of the assets investigation committee of the National Peace Keeping Council in 1991. In 2009, Viroj was appointed to a parliamentary fact-finding committee investigating political violence from demonstrations before joining the Pheu Thai Party.
Viroj contested an election as a party-list candidate for the People Power Party in 2007 but was unsuccessful. However, in 2011, he was elected as a Pheu Thai party-list MP. In 2012, Viroj was appointed caretaker leader by the party executive board, taking over from Yongyuth Wichaidit.
Viroj was re-elected as a Pheu Thai party-list MP in the May 14, 2023, general election.