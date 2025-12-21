Bangkokians still undecided on PM pick, party choice: Nida Poll

A Nida Poll survey of 2,000 Bangkok respondents (December 15–18, 2025) finds “no suitable choice” leads both PM and party preferences, while the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai rank highest among named options.

An opinion survey found that most voters in Bangkok are still undecided about which party and which prime ministerial candidate they should support.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 2,000 respondents across Bangkok’s 50 districts from December 15–18, 2025. All respondents were aged 18 or above.

Nida Poll asked two questions: who respondents would support as the next prime minister, and which party they would vote for if an election were held now.

The results showed that “no suitable choice” topped both lists. They also indicated that former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, once popular among Bangkok voters, trailed People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

The Democrat Party, long seen as a Bangkok stronghold, also lagged behind the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai in the party-preference question.

1) Preferred prime ministerial candidate (if chosen now)

  • 47.25%: No suitable choice yet
  • 16.95%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party)
  • 10.90%: Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)
  • 9.00%: Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party)
  • 2.75%: Rangsi Kitiyansap (Economic Party)
  • 2.25%: Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai Party)
  • 2.15%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party)
  • 1.65%: Sirikanya Tansakul (People’s Party)
  • 1.35%: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party)
  • 1.30%: Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai Party)
  • 1.20%: Suchatvee Suwansawat (Thai Kao Mai Party)
  • 3.05%: Other names (combined), including Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and Warong Dejkitvikrom
  • 0.20%: No comment

2) Preferred party (if an election were held now)

  • 40.20%: No suitable choice yet
  • 26.25%: People’s Party
  • 10.05%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 9.55%: Democrat Party
  • 6.85%: Pheu Thai Party
  • 1.95%: United Thai Nation Party
  • 1.95%: Economic Party
  • 1.20%: Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 1.90%: Other parties (combined), including Thai Kao Mai, Thai Phakdee, Palang Pracharath and Kla Tham
  • 0.10%: No comment
     
