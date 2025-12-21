Bangkokians still undecided on PM pick, party choice: Nida Poll

An opinion survey found that most voters in Bangkok are still undecided about which party and which prime ministerial candidate they should support.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 2,000 respondents across Bangkok’s 50 districts from December 15–18, 2025. All respondents were aged 18 or above.

Nida Poll asked two questions: who respondents would support as the next prime minister, and which party they would vote for if an election were held now.

The results showed that “no suitable choice” topped both lists. They also indicated that former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, once popular among Bangkok voters, trailed People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.